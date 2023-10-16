Scam Warning From PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry says Pennsylvanians need to be cautious in supporting causes amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict and avoid being victimized by scammers. She says ask questions such as where will your donation go specifically and how much of your donation will be received by the charity? Check with the IRS or the Pennsylvania Department of State registries to see if an organization is registered and if donations are tax deductible. In PA, the majority of charitable organizations engaged in fundraising campaigns must register with the Department of State. Also, be careful how you pay. Credit cards are best, avoid using cryptocurrency, never give money without doing your research into the organization first, and do not allow yourself to be pressured by urgent appeals. If you believe you have been scammed, contact your local police to file a report and file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or at attorneygeneral.gov/scams.