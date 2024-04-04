Scam Warning From PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvanians to be aware of scammers contacting parents of students who will soon be taking PSAT, SAT, and ACT exams. The scammers claim to be associated with the College Board or other educational organizations while offering preparation materials, duping people by using their student’s name, address, school and test details, and other personal information. The scammer starts the call by confirming the student’s address, then asking for parental permission and a deposit for the test prep materials. The scammers claim the deposit will be refunded after the test materials are used and returned. Attorney General Henry says always remember to pause and think before offering personal information or any type of payment. Always be wary of unsolicited phone calls and emails requesting a payment. Never give personal or financial information over the phone or via email to an unsolicited phone call or email. The College Board will never ask for bank or credit card information over the phone or through email.