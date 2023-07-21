Scam Warning From PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG – State Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvanians to be aware of a complex scam targeting consumers who are rescheduling flight plans following airline flight delays and cancellations. Scammers have been using Google’s search engines and creating fake accounts that appear to be affiliated with major airlines. They are also altering existing legitimate Google listings. Consumers fall into the scam by searching their respective airlines, contacting a fake airline representative, and providing their personal and credit card information. It is believed that Google has removed these listings from their search engine databases. However, consumers should remain vigilant when rescheduling flights. Make sure you are accessing the airlines’ legitimate website; do not trust search engine results to relay the airlines’ phone number; always obtain the phone number directly from the official website of the airline you need to contact; and do not give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect. Consumers with any questions or feel that they have been victimized by the scam may submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 1-800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.