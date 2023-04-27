Scam Alert In Wyomissing

WYOMISSING – The Wyomissing Police have been made aware some residents have been contacted by someone reporting to be from a law enforcement agency, advising the residents they would be incarcerated if they did not send money or account information to the supposed law enforcement agency. The police want the public to be aware of these calls and to know a law enforcement agency would not ask for account information to pay off fines or threaten arrest if they did not get the account information or money sent to them. Should you receive one of these calls, do not give any personal information, hang up the phone and call the Wyomissing Police at 610-375-6102 or the Berks County Dispatch Center at 610-655-4911.