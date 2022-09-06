Scam Alert For Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police are warning citizens of the Commonwealth about a growing and fast-moving scam that is occurring, perpetrated by Romanian trans-national criminal organizations. The scammers will tell people a sad story and attempt to sell their belongings, namely jewelry, to help them financially through their fabricated crisis. The scam victims later find out that the jewelry they purchased is fake and worthless. There has been an increase in Romanian trans-nationals soliciting for money along roadways and in shopping centers. Authorities have determined that the transient people are being dropped off at these locations for this specific purpose and that the reasons they provide for their activity are often false or deceptive in nature. PA Vehicle Code Section 3545 Subsection 2 prohibits any pedestrian from soliciting employment, business, or contributions from any occupant of a vehicle. Police want citizens to be aware of the predatory behavior and encourage you to report this activity when you see it occurring.