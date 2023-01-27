Saying Yes To Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues our pro life theme with a special program entitled “Say Yes To Life.” Many women have told of being pressured into opting for abortion. Courtney Baker was told she was carrying a baby with Down Syndrome and told it was best to terminate, but she said “yes to life.” Courtney’s daughter Emmy is now a beautiful, thriving child. You’ll also hear advocacy for the sanctity of life from a physician’s vantage point and hear another woman’s journey in finding healing and forgiveness after a medically advised abortion. Hear more on “Say Yes To Life” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”