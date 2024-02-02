Saying Yes To Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues a pro life theme as Life Issues Institute President/CEO Brad Mattes hosts “Say Yes To Life.” There are countless tragic accounts from parents who were pressured, intimidated, or bullied by medical professionals to abort their babies because of a medical condition. Dr. Daniel Wechter is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist who has over 45 years of experience in the field. He also speaks from a very personal perspective of a dad whose daughter has Down Syndrome. He recommends to couples being pressured by a physician to get an abortion to seek out another physician who will be understanding and work with the couple. Wechter added some doctors may recommend ending a pregnancy due to a medical condition if they fear that they might face a lawsuit. The program will arm parents to say no to abortion and yes to life. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”