Saying Good Bye To The Toll Plazas

MIDDLETOWN – The PA Turnpike has started removing toll plazas along its system. Starting with the Pocono Interchange on the Northeast Extension, contractors have completely removed the tollbooths and canopy from the interchange. Toll plazas are being demolished where Open Road Tolling or ORT has launched, east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension. Each interchange will be reconstructed to provide an unobstructed traffic flow. As contractors continue their demolition work, drivers should be prepared for new temporary traffic patterns and should pay attention to crews in work zones. The PA Turnpike switched to All Electronic Tolling in March 2020, completing a process that began with the launch of E-ZPass in 2000. With electronic tolling equipment moving from the interchange to over the highway, traditional toll plazas will now be removed. Removal of tollbooths and the reconstruction of interchanges will continue East of Reading and on the Northeast Extension through 2026.