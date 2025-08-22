Remembering The Life of Dr. James Dobson

COLORADO SPRINGS – Dr. James Dobson, one of the most influential Christian leaders of the last half-century and a tireless advocate for the traditional family, passed away yesterday after a brief illness at the age of 89. A psychologist, New York Times best-selling author, a Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster, and advisor to five U.S. presidents, Dr. Dobson dedicated his life to strengthening marriages, guiding parents, and defending biblical values by championing the central role of family in America. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Dobson founded Focus on the Family in 1977, creating one of the largest faith-based organizations in the world. His daily broadcasts were heard on over 4,000 radio stations across North America and translated into 27 languages in more than 160 countries. Following his departure from Focus on the Family in 2010, Dr. Dobson launched the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, continuing his mission through “Family Talk”, a nationally syndicated radio broadcast offering timeless counsel for today’s families. “Family Talk” is heard Monday through Friday at 3 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. here on WDAC. Dr. Dobson authored more than 70 books dedicated to the preservation of the family. His leadership extended beyond media and publishing as he advised multiple U.S. administrations on family policy, juvenile justice, and child welfare. A frequent presence in Washington, D.C., Dr. Dobson played key roles in presidential commissions, with appointments by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. He was instrumental in shaping national conversations around pornography, gambling, teen pregnancy prevention, and the sanctity of human life, and he served on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; their children, Danae and Ryan, and two beloved grandchildren.