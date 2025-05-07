Saving Women’s Sports Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate took a bipartisan step to support biological women through fair competition in sports by approving Senate Bill 9, the Save Women’s Sports Act. The measure will ensure athletic teams designated for women are reserved for biological females in PA’s K–12 and collegiate sports. It aims to protect competitive fairness, athletic opportunity, and safety for female athletes across the state. The legislation reinforces the original intent of Title IX by ensuring female athletes are not denied scholarships, placements or opportunities due to unfair competition from biological males. The bill goes to the state House.