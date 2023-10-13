Saving Our Schools & Children Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion from the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington, DC. The topic is “Strategies for Saving America’s Schools and School Children.” Oklahoma State School Superintendent Ryan Walters is seeing the attack on schools in his state and across the nation. The panel also features Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Education Studies; Quisha King, Founder of Action Up America; and Sonja Shaw, President of the Chino Valley Board of Education in California. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”