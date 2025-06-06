Saturday’s Red Rose Run To Impact Traffic

LANCASTER – The Red Rose Run takes place tomorrow in Lancaster which means road closures and towing enforcement in several areas of the city. Towing enforcement starts at 5 a.m., and street closures begin at 6 a.m. No parking & towing enforcement will take place in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of N. Queen Street; 1st blocks of E. Walnut and E. Lemon Streets; 100, 200, and 300 blocks of N. Duke Street; and 1st & 100 blocks of S. Duke Street. Extended Street Closures will be in the 100–300 blocks of N. Queen; 1st block of W. Chestnut; 1st–100 block of E. Chestnut; 1st–100 block of E. Lemon; 1st–400 blocks of N. Duke; 1st–100 blocks of E. Walnut; 1st–1300 blocks of S. Duke; 400–500 blocks of Church; 1st & 100 blocks of E. Orange; 1st–100 blocks of Chesapeake (from S. Queen to S. Lime.). The Red Rose Run starts promptly at 8 a.m. in front of Binns Park/Ewell Plaza. The entire race course will be closed on Saturday morning. City residents and visitors should anticipate traffic delays. Lancaster Police will reopen roads to the public once the race is finished at approximately 11:30 a.m. The 100 and 200 blocks of N. Queen reopen to traffic at approximately 1 p.m.