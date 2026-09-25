Santorum At PA March For Life Spotlighted

HARRISBURG – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features former PA U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum as he spoke to thousands of pro life individuals at PA March for Life held Monday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. The Republican lawmaker of the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act encouraged the thousands of people attending to stand strong in the face of challenges. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.