“Sami’s Law” To Be Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been reintroduced which will require transportation network companies in PA, including Uber and Lyft, to provide a machine-readable code on the outside of a vehicle to ensure riders are entering the correct vehicle. Called “Sami’s Law,” the bill is named for 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student, who had ordered an Uber and mistakenly entered a car that she thought was her ride. The driver of the car used childproof locks to prevent Josephson from leaving the vehicle and kidnapped and murdered her. Under House Bill 1753, a driver for a transportation network company must be provided with a bar code or machine-readable code unique to each driver that must be displayed in a manner that is easy for the rider to find prior to entering the vehicle. The legislation also adds criminal penalties for individuals who violate the requirements. The bill has been referred to the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, & Utilities Committee.