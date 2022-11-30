Same-Sex Marriage Bill Wins U.S. Senate Passage

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to protect same-sex marriages. The bill approved Tuesday would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the bill to the House and President Joe Biden’s desk. PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey voted for the measure. He commented after the vote that “the Senate has taken action to protect Americans’ right to marry whom they love. I’m proud to vote for the Respect for Marriage Act and I will continue to fight for full equality for the LGBTQ community. Discrimination has no place in our country.” PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey did not cast a vote on the measure.