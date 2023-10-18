Samaritan’s Purse Ready To Help In Israel

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse has teams on the ground in Israel. They are working with dozens of churches to equip and support them in ministering to people in their communities who have been affected by the deadly terrorist attacks. The situation is changing hourly. Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham says they stand ready to deploy field hospitals, medical equipment, and teams of doctors and nurses if the government of Israel needs the help. They are urging God’s people to continue to pray for Israel as it goes through its greatest trial in modern history. You can make a financial donation to help Samaritan’s Purse in Israel by clicking on the banner below.