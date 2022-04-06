Safe Exchange Zone Legislation Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously passed legislation that will create a grant program to establish Safe Exchange Zones throughout PA. The bill came about after a Cambria County resident went to purchase an item off Facebook Marketplace and was brutally murdered. Senate Bill 881 will provide a safe area for individuals to exchange goods bought and sold through an online marketplace, as well as serving as a safe place to effectuate a child custody exchange, among other practices. The Safe Exchange Zones will be voluntary and require the agreement of participating law enforcement agencies. The zones will be equipped with video surveillance and are either within 100 feet of a law enforcement office or located near a public area with an active public presence. The bill is supported by the PA Sheriff’s Association, as well as many police departments throughout the state.