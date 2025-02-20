Rural Volunteers Sought By Red Cross

HARRISBURG – The American Red Cross of Greater PA is seeking volunteers in rural communities. Red Cross CEO Jorge Martinez says local volunteers with the knowledge of their neighborhoods, combined with our training and resources, creates an unmatched force for good. The Red Cross is looking for more volunteers to help families after a home fire or other disaster by providing emotional support, emergency financial assistance, and information to help families begin to recover. They also engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table. Volunteers also attend events and activities to raise awareness around home fire safety and emergency preparedness. In 2024, over 3,400 volunteers supported the American Red Cross of Greater PA by providing care and comfort to families after more than 1,500 local disasters such as home fires and floods. In addition, they supported more than 5,000 local blood drives. To find out more or to volunteer, visit redcross.org/GPAvolunteer.