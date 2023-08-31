Runaway Juveniles/Child Sought By York County Authorities

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for two runaway females from Pinkney’s Vineyard in Windsor Township, a non-profit helping disadvantaged teen mothers. They are 16-year-old Jessalyn Hine and 17-year-old Sarah “Shyla” Heininger. Hine has her 1-year-old child, Zaiden Langley. The three were seen getting into the back of a suspected Uber off Cape Horn Road. Hines is a black female, five foot seven, 105 lbs., and has brown/blonde hair. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black crocs. Zaiden is a black male with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black jumpsuit. Heininger is a black female, five foot eight, 170 lbs. with dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a scarf/bonnet around her head, a navy blue hoodie, and black shorts. She is also 5 months pregnant. They were last seen in Philadelphia. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or through 9-1-1. You may also leave a tip on their website at ycrpd.org. Tips can be anonymous.