“Run For One” Legislation Being Introduced

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto announced he will introduce legislation to ban candidates from appearing on the ballot for more than one public office in a single election, a proposal referred to as “Run for One.” During this legislative session, the PA House has seen a near-even split along party lines. Candidates who decided to run for and secure multiple offices concurrently have needlessly created vacancies, thereby interrupting the General Assembly’s ability to carry out the people’s work. The practice of doubling up on running for public office increases the chances of a constituency being deprived of its duly elected representation. It also places a financial burden on taxpayers for expenses associated with special elections, which can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars within a single district. DiSanto’s forthcoming legislation will permit candidates to file petitions for ballot access for only one public office, with an exception for the Presidency or Vice Presidency. It will maintain the allowance for individuals seeking public office to also appear on the ballot for state or county political party positions, which are usually volunteer roles.