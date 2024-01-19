Ruling Impacts Carrying Of Guns In PA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the state of PA can not stop young adults from openly carrying guns in public during a state of emergency. The panel found in a ruling Thursday that the nation’s founders intended 18 to 20-year-olds to enjoy the same Second Amendment rights as other citizens. The ruling revives a lawsuit that challenges the PA ban. The 2-1 majority says the decision follows U.S. Supreme Court orders that they look to the nation’s history and tradition when evaluating gun control measures. The Firearms Policy Coalition, which represents the plaintiffs in the case, said “it would be a deep perversion of the Constitution” to exclude young adults from Second Amendment protections.