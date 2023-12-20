Ruling Against Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition technology for five years over allegations that a surveillance system it used incorrectly identified potential shoplifters. The deal settles Federal Trade Commission charges that the struggling drugstore chain did not do enough to prevent harm to its customers and implement “reasonable procedures,” the government agency said. Rite Aid said it disagrees with the allegations, though the company is pleased to reach an agreement to resolve the issue. It noted that any agreement will have to be approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Rite Aid Corp., based in Philadelphia, has over 2,000 locations. The company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions.