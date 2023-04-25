Rozzi’s Teacher Scholarship Bill Clears House Education Committee

HARRISBURG – Today, State Rep. Mark Rozzi’s bill that aims to remedy the commonwealth’s teacher shortage and strengthen the quality of education in Pennsylvania was approved by the House Education Committee on a vote of 17-4. House Bill 688 would establish the Teacher Pipeline Scholarship Program. The program, administered through the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, would provide a scholarship of up to $8,000 per year ($32,000 in total) to eligible students. To be eligible, students would have to attend either a Pennsylvania State System or state-related school, independent college or university, or community college; be enrolled in a primary or secondary education program or in a student teaching role; and be a Pennsylvania resident. Next, H.B. 688 will head to the House chamber for a full vote.