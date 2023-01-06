Rozzi Issues Statement On Special Session

HARRISBURG – Today, Governor Tom Wolf issued a proclamation ordering a special session of the General Assembly to consider a constitutional amendment providing for relief to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi said, “As you know, I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. I know firsthand the trauma that comes with surviving such a vicious attack. There is an epidemic of sexual abuse against children in this Commonwealth, throughout this nation, and throughout the world. I came to Harrisburg with one purpose: to see that survivors of childhood sexual assault in PA receive the justice that they deserve.” This amendment must pass both the House and the Senate by the first week of February to be placed on the May primary ballot.