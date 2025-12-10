Rowe Confirmed As PA Education Secretary

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has confirmed Dr. Carrie Rowe as PA’s Secretary of Education in a bipartisan vote. Rowe brings 25 years of public education experience to her role. She provides guidance, support, and oversight to partners in the pre-K–12 field on topics ranging from structured literacy, educational stability, workforce needs, teacher recruitment and retention, and student mental health and well-being. Dr. Rowe also advocates for policies and programs that provide college and career pathways for every student, especially those that include access to expansive dual credit opportunities, high-intensity summer learning, and multilingual programs. Before taking a position with the PDE, Dr. Rowe served as a Superintendent of Schools in western PA.