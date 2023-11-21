Roving Patrols To Keep Thanksgiving Travel Safe

LANCASTER COUNTY – Multiple jurisdictions throughout Lancaster County will have roving DUI patrols as part of increased impaired driving enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday. Lancaster County had eight crashes, two resulting in fatalities, involving at least one impaired driver during the Thanksgiving period in 2022. Roving patrols – mobile officers on the roads targeting signs of impaired driving – will be deployed in Lancaster County throughout the holiday and ensuing weekend. Drug Recognition Experts – police investigators trained to detect drivers impaired by drugs – will be also be available as part of the enforcement plan. Authorities encourage the use of designated drivers, ride share programs such as Uber and Lyft, or traditional taxi services if you are drinking.