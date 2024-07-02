Route 30 Tragedy In Lancaster County Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – A major Lancaster County roadway was the scene of a tragic incident. It occurred at around 5:32 a.m. today when police were dispatched to the New Holland Pike bridge over Route 30 for the report of a female sitting on the side wall of the bridge. By the time police arrived, she had fallen onto Route 30 East. Police say the female appeared to have been struck by multiple vehicles. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded and declared the female deceased. Currently, her identity is unknown. Police are asking the public’s assistance with their investigation. If you were in the area this morning at that time, witnessed a female walking on or near New Holland Pike, or have any information that could be useful, you are asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or email: police@manheimtownshippolice.org.