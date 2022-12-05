Route 30/Centerville Road Work This Week

HARRISBURG – PennDOT says work is planned for this coming Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The work will require daytime lane restrictions that could cause major delays. Work includes removing and repainting pavement markings in advance of a traffic shift toward the outside shoulders. The traffic shift will allow work to be performed on the median pier supporting the Centerville Road bridge spanning Route 30. Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only one direction of Route 30 will be restricted at a time. There will also be night-time lane restrictions in both directions of Route 30 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday so a barrier can be set along the median to complete the traffic shift. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected. Those traveling through the work zone should be alert and drive with caution.