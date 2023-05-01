Route 30 Bridge Work Begins May 1, 2023

LANCASTER – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today an inspection is scheduled to begin next week on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County. There will be lane restrictions in place on the bridge Monday, May 1, through Saturday, May 13. Weekday restrictions will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and as needed during daylight hours Saturdays and Sunday. Traffic will be restricted in one direction at a time. Work will begin in the eastbound direction, then move to the westbound direction. The right lane and shoulder will be closed. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.