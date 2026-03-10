Rounding Cash Transactions To The Nearest Nickel

HARRISBURG – With the discontinued production of the penny by the federal government, a nationwide penny shortage has resulted. This created a challenge for counties and local governments who collect a variety of fees and revenues. Many Pennsylvanians pay in cash, and the penny shortage has made it difficult to provide change to the nearest cent. Rep. Nathan Davidson of Cumberland & Dauphin Counties is proposing a measure to allow cash transactions to be rounded to the nearest nickel. Several other states have advanced similar proposals to round to the nearest nickel only for cash transactions, but not for electronic transfers, checks, debit card, or credit card transactions. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support.