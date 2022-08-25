Round Two For PA Avian Flu Grant Program

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding opened applications for the second round of highly pathogenic avian influenza recovery support for poultry farmers and integrators who suffered losses in the 10-kilometer perimeter around an infected, quarantined farm. PA’s poultry industry contributes $7.1 billion to the economy and 26,600 jobs. Avian influenza impacted 17 poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks Counties this spring and summer, causing a loss of over 4.2 million birds. It also was recently detected in a backyard flock in Northampton County. The state’s new HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program will reimburse farms, integrators, and allied industries who suffered demonstrable financial losses due to inclusion in a HPAI control or quarantine zone. Round two applications are due by October 8, 2022. To apply for the grant program, visit the PA Department of Agriculture’s website .