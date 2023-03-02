Rothman Radar Bill Passes PA Senate Committee

HARRISBURG –Legislation sponsored by Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties permitting local police in PA to use radar for speed enforcement was approved by the state Senate Transportation Committee. Senate Bill 459 would permit local radar as an optional speed enforcement tool for municipalities, who would need to enact an ordinance prior to deploying its use. The bill also has built-in protections to ensure radar will not be misused for revenue generation, and includes other safeguards such as radar may only be used when an officer is in or adjacent to a clearly marked law enforcement vehicle; no citation may be issued unless the driver is exceeding the posted speed limit by 10 mph or more; and local radar citations may not result in the issuance of points. PA is the only state in the nation that prohibits local police from using speed-enforcement radar.