Rothman Becomes Chairman Of Republican State Committee

HARRISBURG – An area state senator has been elected as Republican State Committee Chairman. Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties was selected over the weekend at a meeting of the Republican Party. Rothman was elected to the State Senate in November 2022 and also served in the PA House. Rothman said with our dedicated team, we will work to advance the values that make the Commonwealth strong, ensure our voices are heard, and empower our grassroots. Rothman defeated challenger Lehigh Valley businessman Bill Bachenberg. Members of the Republican State Committee reelected Bernadette Comfort of Lehigh County as vice chair, Sam DeMarco of Allegheny County as treasurer, Ann Coleman of Mercer County as secretary, and Becky Corbin of Chester County as assistant secretary.