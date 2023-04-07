Rock Throwing Suspect Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a rock throwing suspect. Around 11 a.m. on March 29, 2023, police responded to a criminal mischief investigation in the 1800 block of Freedom Road at the Greenfield Corporate Center.. A video shows a man threw a large rock at a parked vehicle shattering the windshield. The man was operating what appears to be a black Lincoln Continental sedan that maybe used as a limousine. The suspect is described as a dark skinned male with a large build and long hair (possibly dread locks) that were pulled back. The male was wearing a tie, dress pants, and long overcoat. You can see the video below.. If you can identify the male suspect, contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.