Robbery Suspects Arrested

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA – Shortly after midnight on November 26, Susquehanna Regional Police Officers responded to a Robbery in Progress call at the Rutter’s convenience store at 1155 River Road in East Donegal Township. Officers were advised a female entered the store stating she had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled in a black Hyundai Elantra bearing PA registration MCG-2092 owned by Michael Brown of 504 East Market Street, Marietta. At approximately 6:30 AM the same day, West Hempfield Township Police received a call regarding a robbery at a Rutter’s store at 3849 Hempland Road, West Hempfield Township, involving the same vehicle and suspect description. At 11:24 AM the same day, Columbia Borough Police received a call regarding a robbery at a Turkey Hill at 301 Linden Street, Columbia Borough, involving the same suspect and vehicle. Upon further investigation, SRPD Officers located the suspect vehicle behind the address of 504 East Market Street, Marietta. Michael Brown and Emily Brown were apprehended at the home and charged with 3 counts of Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.