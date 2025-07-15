Robbery Suspect Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are seeking a robbery suspect. Officers responded Sunday, July 13 around 9:50 p.m. to Dollar General at 3515 Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. An unidentified suspect, who was described by witnesses as a black male wearing a white hoodie, sunglasses, black mask, latex gloves, and dark sweat pants, demanded that employees give him money from the cash register. The suspect reached into the cash register upon the employee opening it and removed an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then fled the store heading west on foot. Security photos of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

