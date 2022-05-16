Robbery Suspect Arrested In Maryland

LANCASTER – On May 8, 2022, the Office of the Cecil County (MD) Sheriff apprehended Jakobi William Frazier, age 18. He had been charged by the NLCRPD with one count of Possession of instruments of crime graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree and Robbery graded as a felony of the first degree. Specifically, a Warwick Township robbery was reported on April 14, 2022, at approximately 7:20 PM in the parking lot of a shopping center located in the 900 block of the Lititz Pike. During the commission of this crime a meeting for the sale of a smart phone was agreed to via social media communication. When the meeting, to complete the sales transaction took place, the 17-year-old female victim was confronted by an individual armed with a silver handgun. Frazier has been committed to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000.00 bail.