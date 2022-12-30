Robbery Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Monday December 19th 2022, at approximately 7:00PM, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon the officer’s arrival they made contact with an adult female victim who indicated a young male suspect had approached her and displayed a firearm. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property, took various items and fled the area. The Harrisburg Police are currently seeking to identify the suspect who was described as a young black male, wearing a dark color jacket and black pants. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to this incident.