Robbery Investigation In Ephrata

EPHRATA – Police are investigating a robbery at the A Plus Sunoco at 529 W. Main Street in Ephrata Borough. On Thursday, December 1 around 9:04 p.m., a male suspect walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register. When doing so, the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect is described as a white male, about six feet tall with thin build, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black neck gaiter face covering, and one left black glove. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-738-9299.