Robbery Investigation At Dauphin County Turkey Hill

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A Dauphin County Turkey Hill was robbed. Officers responded Feb. 12 around 5:35 a.m. to the store at 4850 Union Deposit Road for a robbery in progress. Police were advised that a female suspect entered the store, asked for a pack of cigarettes, and then demanded all of the cash from the register. The female did not display a weapon, but kept her hands in her pockets as if she had a weapon. During the interaction, the clerk turned from the subject and then felt her touch his arm with an unknown object. The clerk realized he sustained a minor injury to his arm from possibly a knife or other cutting instrument. The female subject left the area, possibly walking westbound. Officers searched the area and could not locate the suspect. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect which can be seen below. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.