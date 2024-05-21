Robbery In Lower Swatara Township

LOWER SWATARA TWP., PA – On May 14, 2024 at approximately 5:50 PM, Lower Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the first block of Mic Nan Drive located in the Hollywood Trailer Park for a non-active robbery. Officers responded, met with the victim and were informed the victim was restrained in the home and several items were stolen. The victim’s vehicle was also stolen and was later located in Harrisburg City. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you may contact Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.