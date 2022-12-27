Robbery In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM, Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Metro PCS store located at 2501 Paxton Street, Harrisburg. Upon arrival, Officers learned a black male wearing a puffy hooded coat, black pants and white sneakers threatened to harm the employee with a weapon before taking merchandise and an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect fled in an unknown make vehicle traveling east on Paxton Street. If you can assist with the identity of this male or have other information to share, please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550. You can also submit a tip through CrimeWatch. You may remain anonymous if you so desire.