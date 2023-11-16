Robbery At Lancaster County Turkey Hill

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill at 2921 Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. Two Hispanic males entered the store on Tuesday, November 14 at 3:26 a.m. One male brandished a handgun while the other male brandished an aerosol can and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the two suspects fled the store on foot running south from the store. Pictures of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information is requested to contact the West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.