Robbery At East Donegal Twp. Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday at 2:30 p.m. at the Sheetz at 1158 River Road in East Donegal Township. A Black Chevy Tahoe with Texas Registration PJX-9926 with 4 occupants pulled up to the gas pumps. A dark skinned male and female got out of the vehicle and distracted a man at the gas pumps. They stole the victim’s wallet, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled. Surveillance photos of the vehicle and registration have been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1158.