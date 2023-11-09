Robbery At Columbia Turkey Hill

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County responded to the Turkey Hill in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia for a robbery that occurred on Saturday, November 2. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said that a Hispanic male approximately five foot eight, in his early 30s, with a medium build, and wearing black shoes, pants, hoodie, and a black mask had just robbed the store. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.