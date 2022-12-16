Robbery At Akron Turkey Hill

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for the robber of a Turkey Hill at 106 S. 7th Street in Akron. Around 1:35 p.m. on December 15th, a man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face entered the store and waited until the clerk was alone at which time he approached the clerk, stuck a hard unknown object in the clerk’s side, and demanded all the money from the cash register. The clerk gave the suspect the cash totaling $171.00. The suspect then exited the store and was last seen heading to the rear of the store on foot. No further direction of travel was available. The suspect is described as a white male, about five foot seven with a thin build, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black handkerchief which covered his nose and mouth, dark gloves, and dark shoes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Earl Township Police Officer Samantha Heise at 717-859-1411 ext. 205.