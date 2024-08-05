Robbery/Assault Investigation At Hersheypark

HERSHEY – Dauphin County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in a robbery and assault. On Saturday, July 27 around 1 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Hersheypark. A victim and his family had arrived at their vehicle to find a white male rummaging through the back seat. The victim confronted the male who assaulted the victim causing a cut to the victim’s face before running from the scene with the victim’s credit card. The stolen credit card was fraudulently used later that same day at a Target store located in Bensalem, PA. The suspect is described as a white male, having some type of skin condition on his face similar to a burn or vitiligo, with dark curly hair, wearing a white long sleeved shirt, gray Under Armour sweat pants and black shoes. A picture of the suspect was released and can be seen below. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202. Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the identification of the male suspect.