Robber With Police Style Uniform Nabbed

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police arrested a man involved in a robbery. On Sunday May 8 around 4 a.m., officers were waved down by individuals in the area of North 7th and Maclay Streets and told they had just been robbed by a man wearing a “police style uniform.” A vehicle description was provided and the suspect vehicle was located a short time later. The suspect, identified as Rancel Penalver, was located wearing a uniform, with external body armor, loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, a badge, and markings on the body armor stating “Fugitive Recovery Agent.” Penalver was also in possession of an airsoft pistol that resembled a real pistol. The victims stated that Penalver had stopped and detained them, and had taken a large amount of money from one of the victims. Officers used video evidence to confirm the events that took place. Penalver was taking into custody for robbery, impersonating a public servant, and other charges. A large amount of money was recovered from Penalver upon his arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.