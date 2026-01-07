Robber Hits Two Area Banks

LANCASTER COUNTY – A York County man is charged in connection with a Lancaster County bank robbery. On November 14, 2025 around 2:56 p.m., East Cocalico Township Police responded to a robbery at the Truist Bank at 2631 North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township. Employees reported that a male entered the bank and approached a teller demanding money from her cash drawer. When the teller initially believed the suspect was joking, the suspect stated, “This is a robbery, give me the money in your drawer.” The teller complied, and the suspect fled with cash. Witnesses reported observing a male matching the suspect’s description enter a black Volkswagen sedan parked about one block from the bank and quickly leave the area. Through investigation, officers identified the suspect as 59-year-old Shannon Steckbeck of York and determined he was also a suspect in a separate bank robbery that occurred in York County several days later. On November 22, 2025, Northern York County Regional Police located Steckbeck at a motel, where he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently in York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.