Roadway To Be Named For Fallen Soldier

HARRISBURG – A portion of Route 41 in Cochranville, Chester County, will be named in honor of Corporal Brandon Hardy, a soldier from the area who gave his life in service to our nation in Iraq. Route 41 from the intersection with Bernard Avenue to the intersection with Highland Road in West Fallowfield Township will be dedicated as the Corporal Brandon Hardy Memorial Highway later this month. The span of Route 41, close to the Hardy family home and running to Octorara High School, is a route that Hardy would have traveled each day. An Octorara High School graduate, Hardy knew from a young age that he wanted to serve in the armed services. On April 28, 2006, Hardy was on an aid and assist mission while serving with the Marines in the Haditha Dam area of Anbar Province. Upon completing the mission, the vehicle in which he was a passenger, struck an improvised explosive device. Three of the five passengers, including Hardy, were mortally wounded.